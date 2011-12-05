(Repeats item from Dec 2)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 2 When a rogue employee steals client
money, brokerage supervisors might be completely in the dark
about the activity, but that won't spare them from living under
a cloud of questions and potentially large fines.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority settled
disciplinary actions on Wednesday with two former managers of a
Citigroup (C.N) unit for failing to supervise a rogue sales
assistant who stole $750,000 from client accounts.
The incident highlights the risks and responsibilities
financial advisers take on when they become managers.
In FINRA settlements this week, Brandon Thompson, a former
branch office manager for Citigroup Global Markets Inc in Palo
Alto, California, and Patricia Collantes, a former operations
manager, both agreed to short-term suspensions and fines. The
settlements, related to the criminal acts of a former
registered sales assistant, Tamara Lanz Moon, 44, will be
permanently etched on their public disclosure records along
with certain details about Moon's misdeeds.
Managing a branch office is a "Herculean task," said Thomas
Lewis, a lawyer at Stark & Stark in Lawrenceville, N.J. who
advises brokers on employment issues.
Branch managers effectively sign up to be responsible for
"every action of every employee, all day long," he said.
Advisers considering a management career should weigh that risk
against the financial incentives a firm offers, he said.
CRIMINAL "ASSISTANCE"
The Tamara Moon case has been an embarrassment for
Citigroup, which agreed to a $500,000 fine in August to settle
failure to supervise allegations by FINRA, according to
regulatory documents.
FINRA barred Moon permanently from the securities business
in 2009 for the scheme in which she misappropriated funds from
22 clients over eight years by falsifying records, along with
other tactics. Moon pleaded guilty to mail fraud in October and
faces up to 20 years in prison, according to court records.
Citigroup took "immediate steps" after Moon admitted to the
scheme in 2008, including notifying authorities and reimbursing
clients, a Citigroup spokeswoman said in a statement.
FINRA on Wednesday signed off on a $10,000 fine and 15-day
suspension for Thompson. The regulator said Thompson held some
of the blame for not spot-checking another manager's review of
certain documents, among other things. Collantes, who FINRA
said did not "respond adequately" to red-flags that hinted at
problems, agreed to an $8,000 fine and a four-month suspension
from working as a principal, according to her settlement.
Neither Thompson or Collante admitted or denied FINRA's
findings and neither were charged with criminal wrongdoing.
Both are now trying to move on. Collantes "is relieved to
finally put this matter behind her," said her lawyer, Susan
Resley of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP in Menlo Park,
California.
Thompson became caught up in the scandal because of his
alleged failure to supervise Collantes, said his lawyer, Abe
Lampart, who heads The Law Offices of Abe Lampart, PC in San
Francisco. But Lampart told Reuters that such delegation was
necessary because the branch was large. "He did things in
accordance with Citigroup policy," Lampart said.
MANAGEMENT RISK
Financial advisers considering a management position should
first decide whether they're ready for the supervisory
responsibilities, say lawyers. Industry rules require
brokerages to supervise their employees -- and managers are
often the linchpin in that task.
Supervisors should anticipate that something could go
wrong, said Marc Dobin, a lawyer in Jupiter, Florida who
represents brokers. "Assume that at least one person in the
office is thinking about pulling down the bathing suit of
another," he said.
Good supervisors should also be able to strike a balance
between delegating tasks, such as reviewing client
correspondence, and spot-checking that work to make sure it's
done correctly, he said. Even then, a supervisor can miss
things. A branch manager sits at the top of the heap and should
recognize -- at all times -- that he or she is ultimately
responsible for the work they've delegated to other
supervisors, he said.
Regulators are watching. FINRA charged brokerages and
managers with failing to supervise employees 785 times in
2011.
Those risks are one reason a branch manager typically earns
between eight percent and 12 percent of net profits at an
office. That could mean compensation of $1 million or more at a
busy branch in a lucrative area, Dobin said.
Other supervisory roles may not be as lucrative and might
only come with stipends of $10,000 to $50,000 per year, said
Lewis of Stark & Stark.
"Financially, it's typically not worth it," he said.
"Instead of producing revenue, the adviser is solving
problems," he said.
