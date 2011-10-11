* Investors demand advisers' track records

* Tricky rules deter advisers from advertising results

* GIPS standards can set advisers apart

By Suzanne Barlyn

Oct 11 Advertisements that include performance results can help advisers stand out, but advisers can stray into dangerous territory with such marketing and attract the unwanted attention of regulators.

A maze of rules and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and state regulators makes advertising tricky, even as easy-to-understand charts or graphs illustrating performance can help qualm fears of jittery investors.

The steps "aren't in a rulebook where you can check down the list," said Barry Schwartz, a partner at ACA Compliance Group, a compliance consulting firm in Boca Raton, Florida.

Almost 22 percent of smaller registered investment advisers had at least one violation of advertising rules, according to a series of examinations coordinated by many of the nation's state regulators earlier this year. Among them: math errors and exclusions of some securities from performance calculations.

RIAs often stumble over fee subtraction, as well. Advertised results can't include any fees that investors pay, including the share of mutual fund fees they pay and annual fees for advice.

"Advisers often don't think of all the fees that could apply," including lesser-known fees associated with structured products, says Schwartz.

Other rules and guidance -- there is about 25 years worth of guidance to wade through --cover everything from disclosures to how to use the performance of one client account as a sample in advertising.

ADVERTISING QUANDARY

Rejecting advertising altogether isn't always wise, however, since an adviser's word alone can rarely satisfy prospective clients.

"Really and truly, clients are going to look at your performance number," says Cathy Vasilev, vice president of Red Oak Compliance Solutions LLC in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Advisers who have good performance, especially during volatile markets, should promote it, she said.

But advisers run into problems when they attempt to measure overall performance across clients, since portfolios are built around a range of products.

Advertising an average of all client portfolios is one way to avoid some problems, said Vasilev. In that case, ads or marketing materials must include some disclosures such as explaining that an investor's performance may be higher or lower, she said.

Some smaller advisers who manage individualized portfolios, however, worry about accuracy using such a method since performance from one client to the next can be wildly different.

"With 90 clients it's probably not statistically valid to advertise performance," said Helen Modly, an adviser at Focus Wealth Management Ltd. in Middleburg, Virginia.

As an adviser's practice grows, it can be useful to follow the Cadillac of guidelines, the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). These are a set of voluntary principles that help advisers calculate and report their results.

Larger advisers, usually those with at least $200 million under management, might find it easier to bear the effort and money it takes become GIPS compliant. The lengthy process, often involves reconstructing years of client data. Advisers who become GIPS compliant also agree to calculate their performance at least monthly. Institutional and municipal investors often look for advisers with the designation, said Schwartz of ACA Compliance.

But even smaller advisers can use the designation as "a marketing strategy to set them apart from the competition," says Red Oak's Vasilev. The standards are easier to implement when an adviser has a short performance history and few funds under management, she said.

HIRE A SPECIALIST

One way to help avoid a visit from a regulator: don't tackle advertising on your own, at least not at first. A compliance consultant or lawyer can help navigate the rules. Fees generally range from $165 to $500 per hour. For a small adviser who keeps good records, the job might take 3 hours.

Pricey, yes. But a professional will make sure you're following rules for inclusion of accounts in your calculations to making required disclosures. Most compliance consultants will at least return their fee if you do run into regulatory problems with the ads they help create.

Dave Young, founder and president of Paragon Wealth Management, an SEC registered investment adviser in Provo, Utah, says the expense is worth it. "You have to be prepared if the SEC comes into your office," said Young, whose firm manages around $95 million.

Whatever strategy you choose, do it right. "If you don't, it's going to haunt you," Vasilev says.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)