Oct 24 Regulation issued by the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday will allow investment advisers to receive fees from third parties for investment advice for retirement plans.

The new regulation makes an exemption effective that Congress enacted as part of the Pension Protection Act of 2006, a landmark pension reform law aimed at enhancing and protecting retirement savings, according to a labor department announcement on Monday. It is separate from and does not affect the U.S. agency's proposed rule on the definition of fiduciary investment advice under ERISA, according to DOL.

The exemption will allow financial advisers to retirement plans to receive fees from third parties that are typically prohibited by the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act, known as ERISA, and the Internal Revenue Code, as long as they follow certain rules.

To qualify for the exemption, advisers must give advice through use of a computer model that is certified as unbiased by an independent expert or through an adviser compensated on a "level-fee" basis, meaning that the fees do not vary based on investments selected.

Advisers must also meet other conditions, including disclosing fees and being audited each year for compliance with the regulation.

"Given the rise in participation in 401(k)-type plans and IRAs, the retirement security of millions of America's workers increasingly depends on their investment decisions," said Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Labor Department's Employee Benefits Security Administration."This rule will make high-quality fiduciary investment advice more accessible, while providing important safeguards to minimize potential conflicts of interest."

