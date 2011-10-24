Oct 24 Regulation issued by the U.S. Department
of Labor on Monday will allow investment advisers to receive
fees from third parties for investment advice for retirement
plans.
The new regulation makes an exemption effective that
Congress enacted as part of the Pension Protection Act of 2006,
a landmark pension reform law aimed at enhancing and protecting
retirement savings, according to a labor department
announcement on Monday. It is separate from and does not affect
the U.S. agency's proposed rule on the definition of fiduciary
investment advice under ERISA, according to DOL.
The exemption will allow financial advisers to retirement
plans to receive fees from third parties that are typically
prohibited by the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act,
known as ERISA, and the Internal Revenue Code, as long as they
follow certain rules.
To qualify for the exemption, advisers must give advice
through use of a computer model that is certified as unbiased
by an independent expert or through an adviser compensated on a
"level-fee" basis, meaning that the fees do not vary based on
investments selected.
Advisers must also meet other conditions, including
disclosing fees and being audited each year for compliance with
the regulation.
"Given the rise in participation in 401(k)-type plans and
IRAs, the retirement security of millions of America's workers
increasingly depends on their investment decisions," said
Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Labor Department's
Employee Benefits Security Administration."This rule will make
high-quality fiduciary investment advice more accessible, while
providing important safeguards to minimize potential conflicts
of interest."
