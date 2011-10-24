* Exemption allows advisers to accept mutual fund fees

* Regulation will expand choice of retirement advisers

* Advisers must follow one of two rules to qualify

By Suzanne Barlyn

Oct 24 Regulation announced by the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday will allow investment advisers to retirement plans now receive fees from third parties, such as mutual funds, a change that may help those advisers expand their business with retirement plans.

The long-awaited regulation provides an exemption to a type of transaction prohibited by the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act, known as ERISA.

Advisers to retirement plans and IRAs typically can't accept fees from investment companies whose securities they recommend because the compensation they receive may steer clients toward those investments, even when that advice may not be in the clients' best interests.

The exemption will allow those financial advisers to receive certain fees from companies that offer funds through those plans. The change also will expand the number of available retirement plan advisers, said Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Labor Department's Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Advisers who want to use the exemption, which is voluntary, must follow one of two rules to qualify. Compensation that advisers receive cannot vary based on the investments they select. Advisers also can give advice by using a computer model that an independent expert certifies as "unbiased."

Some other conditions also apply, including disclosing fees and being audited each year.

"Any adviser who can hold itself out as truly independent is going to benefit from these rules," said Gregory Ash, an ERISA lawyer for Spencer Fane Britt & Browne LLP in Overland Park, Kansas. "It's a terrific marketing opportunity."

Independent registered investment advisers, in many cases, have relationships with mutual fund companies that compensate them with more revenue, he said. The exemption gives them a way to participate in the market for retirement plan advice while limiting the ability for abuse of those transactions, he said.

Most registered investment advisers, who are required by securities laws to act as fiduciaries, have already prepared for the exemption by already disclosing fees and conflicts of interests to investors, Ash said.

"Retirement security increasingly depends on the kinds of decisions that an individual makes," Borzi said. The exemption, which becomes effective on Dec. 27, will increase investors' access to retirement planning advice and avoid "costly investment errors that can result in lower balances," she said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Richard Satran and Walden Siew)