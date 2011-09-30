* James Shorris left FINRA in Feb to join private sector
* Joins biggest independent brokerage firm
* LPL went public last year
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 30 James Shorris, a former enforcement
executive at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, has
joined LPL Financial, the biggest "independent" broker-dealer
in the United States.
Shorris, who left the securities industry's self-regulator
in February, will help run LPL's legal department and oversee
compliance and risk management for its more than 12,000
financial advisers, the company said on Friday.
The firm's parent, LPL Investment Holdings Inc. (LPLA.O),
significantly increased its legal and regulatory needs by
selling a stake in itself in a $470 million initial public
offering in November. Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman
and TPG remain major investors in the company.
Advisers at independent broker-dealers keep more of the
fees and commissions they produce from clients than do brokers
at traditional firms, but generally receive less marketing,
product and business support.
Shorris told Reuters recently that his 26 years of
experience in the financial services industry should come in
handy during a difficult regulatory and economic environment.
Extraordinarily low interest rates, for example, create
challenges for investors and the firms that service them, he
said. Advisers must resist the temptation to sell products with
higher yields if they are inappropriate to a client's needs and
risk appetite.
"We need to stay on top of policies, procedures and
supervision to deal with that," he said.
Shorris, who will also work on government relations at LPL,
was named executive director of enforcement at FINRA in 2007
and worked at a predecessor organization in 2003. He was also
an attorney at Bingham McCutchen LLP in Boston and at
brokerages Allmerica Financial Corp and Tucker Anthony in
Boston.
Shorris was named acting enforcement head of FINRA after
his former boss Susan Merrill joined Bingham McCutcheon in New
York in 2010, but he was not given the permanent job. In
January of this year, FINRA selected former Washington, D.C.
defense lawyer J. Bradley Bennett to run enforcement.
Gerald Baker, a compliance and regulatory consultant in
Kewadin, Michigan, said in an email that Shorris should be
valuable to LPL because of his role in shaping "change and
evolution in the self-regulatory space."
Shorris, who will be based in Boston, will report to
Stephanie Brown, LPL's general counsel, and John McDermott, its
chief risk officer.
LPL is jointly based in Boston and San Diego.
(Editing by Jed Horowitz and Bernadette Baum)