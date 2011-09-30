* James Shorris left FINRA in Feb to join private sector

* Joins biggest independent brokerage firm

* LPL went public last year

By Suzanne Barlyn

Sept 30 James Shorris, a former enforcement executive at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, has joined LPL Financial, the biggest "independent" broker-dealer in the United States.

Shorris, who left the securities industry's self-regulator in February, will help run LPL's legal department and oversee compliance and risk management for its more than 12,000 financial advisers, the company said on Friday.

The firm's parent, LPL Investment Holdings Inc. (LPLA.O), significantly increased its legal and regulatory needs by selling a stake in itself in a $470 million initial public offering in November. Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and TPG remain major investors in the company.

Advisers at independent broker-dealers keep more of the fees and commissions they produce from clients than do brokers at traditional firms, but generally receive less marketing, product and business support.

Shorris told Reuters recently that his 26 years of experience in the financial services industry should come in handy during a difficult regulatory and economic environment.

Extraordinarily low interest rates, for example, create challenges for investors and the firms that service them, he said. Advisers must resist the temptation to sell products with higher yields if they are inappropriate to a client's needs and risk appetite.

"We need to stay on top of policies, procedures and supervision to deal with that," he said.

Shorris, who will also work on government relations at LPL, was named executive director of enforcement at FINRA in 2007 and worked at a predecessor organization in 2003. He was also an attorney at Bingham McCutchen LLP in Boston and at brokerages Allmerica Financial Corp and Tucker Anthony in Boston.

Shorris was named acting enforcement head of FINRA after his former boss Susan Merrill joined Bingham McCutcheon in New York in 2010, but he was not given the permanent job. In January of this year, FINRA selected former Washington, D.C. defense lawyer J. Bradley Bennett to run enforcement.

Gerald Baker, a compliance and regulatory consultant in Kewadin, Michigan, said in an email that Shorris should be valuable to LPL because of his role in shaping "change and evolution in the self-regulatory space."

Shorris, who will be based in Boston, will report to Stephanie Brown, LPL's general counsel, and John McDermott, its chief risk officer.

LPL is jointly based in Boston and San Diego. (Editing by Jed Horowitz and Bernadette Baum)