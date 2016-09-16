By Leela Parker Deo
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Business development companies
(BDCs), which extended share price gains this summer after a
prolonged slump, still face hurdles that prime the specialized
closed end investment funds for consolidation, according to
sources.
While BDC share prices are trading closer to book value, a
majority are still at a discount, limiting their ability to
raise fresh capital. Also, smaller platforms are at a
disadvantage compared to larger ones in a marketplace where
lenders are competing aggressively for assets and new money deal
flow.
"While the rising tide has provided lift to the sector, the
average BDC still trades below book value," said Marc Yaklofsky,
senior vice president at FS Investments, formerly known as
Franklin Square Capital Partners, which manages five BDCs. "If
anything, the rally has heightened the demarcation between the
stronger BDCs and the ones that face challenges."
Since 2014 the sector had been trading at a steep discount
to Net Asset Value (NAV), a measure of a mutual fund's price per
share, but in the last six months shares have rallied with
equities. BDC prices now trade at a discount to NAV of about 4%,
on average, after hitting an average discount of as much as 27%
in February.
BDCs are also dependent on the equity markets to raise
growth capital and though that window has reopened for select
BDCs, those trading above NAV, many are still capital
constrained.
BDCs lend to small and mid-sized U.S. private companies. The
universe includes publicly traded funds whose shares are listed
on an exchange, as well as unlisted, or non-traded vehicles.
The funds, which raise capital from retail and institutional
investors, saw rapid growth in the aftermath of the financial
crisis as BDCs led the charge of alternative debt capital
providers stepping in to fill the void where traditional bank
lenders pulled back from leveraged lending under heightened
regulatory scrutiny.
BDC total assets were roughly $84 billion in the second
quarter of 2016 compared to $30 billion in the second quarter of
2012, Wells Fargo data show.
"There is definitely over capacity. Consolidation is part of
the maturation of the industry," said Yaklofsky. "Manager track
record, strategy, and scale are key differentiators and will
continue to bifurcate the market," Yaklofsky said.
Not only did the number of BDCs multiply, but the field of
alternative lenders has deepened, as more and more institutional
investors allocate capital to the middle market via a range of
credit strategies, senior loan funds and direct lending
platforms.
The competitive nature of the current middle market lending
landscape favors the larger BDCs that can syndicate
transactions, dictate terms, provide borrowers with certainty of
close, and source deals through longstanding relationships with
financial sponsors.
"There are still a lot of BDCs trading at a discount to NAV
and some could be there for awhile," said Meghan Neenan, senior
director and BDC analyst at Fitch Ratings. "But there are also
benefits of scale. Teaming up with a bigger guy may be a better
bet."
CHANGE
While market participants see opportunities for
consolidation, with some actively agitating for it in certain
instances, change may take time.
"The sector is ripe for consolidation but there are also a
lot of challenges given how management contracts are structured
and because portfolios are marked to fair value every quarter,"
said Neenan.
TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX), a BDC and the US direct
originations investment platform of TPG's credit arm, continues
its push for a change of control at TICC Capital Corp, also a
BDC. TSLX, a shareholder in TICC, had in September 2015 made an
unsuccessful bid to acquire TICC in a stock-for-stock
transaction.
Business Development Corporation of America (BDCA), a
non-traded BDC, is slated to change hands. In July, alternative
asset manager AR Global Investments agreed to sell BDCA, to
Benefit Street Partners, the credit investment arm of Providence
Equity Partners, according to regulatory filings. Under the
agreement Benefit Street agreed to purchase 100% of the
interests in BDCA's investment advisor BDCA Adviser.
Late last month, however, regulatory filings show that
NexPoint Advisors submitted a competing management proposal for
BDCA, which among others things offers a permanent reduction in
management and incentive fees. NexPoint is affiliated with
credit manager Highland Capital Management.
In May, Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) said it would acquire
American Capital Ltd in a transaction valued at US$3.4bn that is
expected to further solidify Ares Capital's already dominate
position in the market. ARCC is the largest BDC by market
capitalization and total assets. The combined company would have
on a pro forma basis more than $13 billion of investments at
fair value as of March 31, 2016, according a joint statement
announcing the deal.
