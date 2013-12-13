NEW YORK Dec 13 Proposed legislation that would
effectively double the leverage cap for business development
companies, which lend to small and mid-sized U.S. businesses,
has cleared an initial legislative hurdle, seen by some as an
early victory for supporters of the change.
However, even proponents of the bill said further revisions
are necessary for the U.S. Senate to greenlight the bill, while
some critics caution that raising the leverage limit would
create unnecessary risk.
Members of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee voted
31 to 26 to adopt an amended version of the "Small Business
Credit Availability Act," which proposes to raise the leverage
limit to 2:1 from 1:1. Discussions are ongoing to make
additional tweaks that address investor protection concerns
raised by Democrats.
"If a deal is struck with Democrats that accommodates
demands for investor protections, the bill will get broad
bipartisan support in the House and greatly increase the chances
for passage in the Senate," said Brett Palmer, president of the
Small Business Investor Alliance.
BDCs are a specialized type of closed-end investment fund.
The BDC industry has expanded steadily since the credit crisis,
taking an increased share of the middle market lending pie, and
is widely seen as playing a key role in fueling economic growth
for small businesses.
As traditional lenders face increased capital constraints
and tighter lending guidelines under new regulatory
requirements, BDCs have stepped in as alternative capital
providers.
For investors, the model is compelling: steady, robust
returns at relatively low leverage levels.
Heated debate
While there is much consensus within the BDC community that
the framework governing BDCs needs to be revised and modernized
to ease capital formation, there is significant debate as to the
merits of raising the leverage threshold.
The debate centers on how best to enable the industry to
grow in order to expand borrower access to needed financing,
while also managing credit risk and shareholder returns.
Critics from within the industry caution that increasing
leverage under the current proposal adds more risk without
differentiating between BDC models. Increased defaults could
hamstring the ability to attract capital in the public equity
markets or in the unsecured debt markets.
"The BDC structure is a way for retail investors to access
the asset class, while enjoying the safety of the 1:1 model. All
it will take is one blow up to result in the retail bid bowing
out," said Alex Frank, CFO of Fifth Street Management, an
alternative asset manager and the SEC-registered investment
adviser to two public BDCs, Fifth Street Finance and
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. "The sector is
still in the relatively early stages and still growing. I don't
see the need to change the leverage cap at all, but if so,
differentiation based on risk is needed."
There are other possible implications, as well, namely how
the rating agencies would treat additional leverage. The
leverage cap, which is low relative to other lending entities,
is seen as one of the major underpinnings of investment grade
BDC ratings.
"Fitch likes the 1:1 leverage cap, but a change won't
trigger any automatic downgrades. We would have to assess BDC by
BDC and how each would use the excess capacity" said Meghan
Neenan, senior director at Fitch. "Would they take advantage or
not, if so what would it be used for?"
Of course, BDCs would not be required to bump up leverage to
2:1 and market participants said prudent BDCs would likely
maintain a cushion as they do today under the current limit, but
others would take on more capacity.
"Some BDCs would certainly increase leverage, and others may
need to follow suit in order to compete," said Frank.
The increase would be good for BDCs, but bad for the market,
said a lender at another BDC shop. It would incent more BDCs to
pop up, but it could make for more aggressive, sloppy lending.