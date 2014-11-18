UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 BDF SA (previously V Group SA ) :
* Q3 revenue 2.8 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating loss was 206,349 zloty versus a loss of 23,286 zlotys last year
* Q3 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 877,251 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources