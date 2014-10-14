Oct 14 BDO LLP, an accountancy and business advisory firm, said it hired Steffan Adfeldt from Barclays Plc to join as a tax director in its financial services group.

At Barclays, Adfeldt oversaw all tax aspects of treasury matters at group level, including funding, hedging and prudential regulatory reform, BDO said in a statement.

Adfeldt has also worked as an adviser at Barclays investment banking division and as a tax lawyer at Allen & Overy LLP and Baker & McKenzie LLP. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)