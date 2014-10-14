Oct 14 BDO LLP, an accountancy and business
advisory firm, said it hired Steffan Adfeldt from Barclays Plc
to join as a tax director in its financial services
group.
At Barclays, Adfeldt oversaw all tax aspects of treasury
matters at group level, including funding, hedging and
prudential regulatory reform, BDO said in a statement.
Adfeldt has also worked as an adviser at Barclays investment
banking division and as a tax lawyer at Allen & Overy LLP and
Baker & McKenzie LLP.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)