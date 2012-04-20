April 20 Three months ending March 31, 2012.
(in billion Philippine pesos)
Net income 2.8 vs 2.44
NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest
lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp
owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.
The bank set a net income guidance of 12.5 billion pesos
($293 million) for 2012, up 19 percent from net income last year
of 10.5 billion pesos.
BDO said in a statement it was looking to raise $1 billion
in fresh capital to support growth.
($1 = 42.7 pesos)
