MANILA, June 5 BDO Unibank Inc, the
Philippines' biggest lender by assets, has priced its $1 billion
stock rights issue at a 25 percent discount to the current price
in what would be the country's largest-ever share sale, one of
the underwriters said on Tuesday.
BDO set a price of 48.60 pesos a share for the offer, well
below its closing price of 65.05 pesos on Tuesday, according to
BDO Capital & Investment Corp.
The offer was priced at the high end of the bank's
indicative 20-25 percent discount range. The offer runs from
June 18 to 27.
BDO will raise up to 43.5 billion pesos ($1 billion) from
its sale of up to 896 million common shares, the second-largest
rights offering in Asia excluding Japan so far this year.
The bank, controlled by the nation's richest man Henry Sy,
aims to shore up its capital base in anticipation of higher loan
demand, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to attract more
investment in infrastructure.
Manila plans to roll out at least eight public-private
partnership projects this year worth around 130 billion pesos,
including new airports, an expressway, and a water supply
project.
President Benigno Aquino wants to attract investors for
these projects during his seven-day tour of London and the
United States this week. BDO Chairman Tessie Sy-Coson, Sy's
eldest daughter, is part of Aquino's business entourage during
the trip.
Sy's flagship conglomerate SM Investments Corp and
affiliates own more than 50 percent of BDO, which is also partly
owned by the International Finance Corp and United Overseas Bank
.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong
Branch), J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd
have been tapped as international lead managers and
underwriters.
