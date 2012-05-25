* 1:3 rights offer to be priced on June 5

* To boost capital to meet expected lending growth

* Sale to be second-largest in Asia, ex-Japan, so far this year (Adds more milestones, analyst comment)

MANILA, May 25 BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender, plans to raise as much as $1 billion in the nation's largest-ever share sale next month to shore up its capital base in anticipation of higher loan demand in an expanding economy.

The share rights offering, to be the second-largest in Asia excluding Japan so far this year, comes as the Philippine government targets faster economic growth for this year.

The stock exchange said on Friday it had approved the listing of up to 896 million common shares that BDO, controlled by the country's richest man Henry Sy, will offer to its shareholders as of June 14.

Each eligible shareholder is entitled to subscribe to one rights share for every three shares held. The offer price will be set on June 5.

Shares in BDO rose 2.2 percent to 63.30 pesos on Friday, outperforming the broader market that gained 0.4 percent.

"This latest capital-raising programme should address concerns about BDO's core capital level given its above-industry business growth plans in the medium term," said Daniel Picache, an analyst at DBP-Daiwa Securities brokerage firm in Manila.

BDO has forecast 2012 net income to grow 19 percent to 12.5 billion pesos ($286 million), with its loan portfolio projected to expand by 13 percent and deposits by 12 percent.

The government is targeting economic expansion this year of 5 to 6 percent, compared to last year's gross domestic product growth of 3.7 percent, boosted by overseas worker remittances and public spending.

FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS

The offer runs from June 18 until June 27, with the issued shares set for listing on July 4.

BDO has mandated Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong Branch), J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd as joint international lead managers and underwriters.

BDO also appointed its unit, BDO Capital & Investment Corp, as the issue's domestic underwriter.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday it had affirmed BDO's ratings, including its 'BB' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating, with a stable outlook.

Fitch also assigned a 'BB' rating to the bank's $300 million bonds due 2017.

"A track record of preserving core capital and further improvements in profitability to levels comparable with those higher-rated Philippine banks could be positive for BDO's ratings," said Alfred Chan, director on Fitch's financial institutions team.

Shares in BDO have risen more than 8 percent so far this year, but trailed those of its main rivals Bank of the Philippine Islands, which gained 18 percent, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, which advanced more than 24 percent.

Manila's bourse, one of Asia's best performers this year, has climbed more than 12 percent.

($1 = 43.7 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ryan Woo)