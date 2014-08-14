Aug 14 Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Harxon and Jiaxing Glead Electronics for 1.61 billion yuan(261.70 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 310 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 15

