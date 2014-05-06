LONDON/PARIS May 6 European planemaker Airbus
is not interested in the potential sale of all or part of
seating supplier and parts distributor B/E Aerospace, two
people familiar with the matter said.
Airbus, the world's second largest planemaker and a
subsidiary of Airbus Group, together with U.S. rival
Boeing are among a list of potential suitors circulated
by analysts for parts of the business which announced on Sunday
it was exploring a sale, merger or spin-off, pushing its shares
up 9 percent.
Both planemakers have activities in the distribution of
parts as they expand down the supply chain to improve returns.
Airbus acquired Danish aircraft parts distributor Satair in
2011, but the sources said it would most likely not place an
offer for B/E Aerospace's Consumables activity which includes
the world's largest distributor of fasteners or bolts.
"Airbus is not interested in B/E Aerospace," said one of the
sources.
A spokesman for Airbus Group declined to comment, saying it
never commented on merger speculation as a matter of policy.
Airbus paid 10.1 times gross earnings for Satair, assuming
no debt, which is below the multiple bankers say it might take
to buy B/E Aerospace - a sign of strong valuations as Asia leads
aerospace out of recession more quickly than many sectors.
B/E Aerospace trades at 12.5 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Its shares rose a further 1.4 percent early on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Tim Hepher; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)