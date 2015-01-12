Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Reported on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of the major European Banking Groups, regarding the award of an ICT Consulting service agreement for a total value of 73 million euros ($86.53 million) for the three year period 2015-2017
* The arrangement involves the provision of management consulting and application development services in all European countries in which the client will operate
* The parties are committed to translating the memorandum of understanding into a service agreement by March 1, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order