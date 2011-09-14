* Running about 30 percent ahead of 2010 pace, exec says
Sept 14 General Electric Co (GE.N) has landed
more than $1 billion in orders for new gas turbines in North
America so far this year, reflecting power companies' growing
interest in natural gas, the largest U.S. conglomerate said.
That is about 30 percent ahead of last year's pace and
reflects faster growth than the world's largest maker of
electric turbines expected," said Steve Bolze, who heads the
company's power and water business.
"The North American orders for gas turbines ... have been a
little better than we thought this year," Bolze said in an
interview on Wednesday.
For the past year GE has been predicting a rebound in U.S.
demand for gas turbines, driven by surging production of shale
gas. That follows a period of six to seven years when U.S.
demand was minimal after a demand bubble early in the past
decade.
The company also unveiled a new 50-megawatt gas turbine
that it said could cycle up to full capacity in one minute, a
technology that could help power suppliers meet quick spikes in
demand. A 50-megawatt turbine produces about enough electricity
to meet the needs of 40,000 typical American users.
Utilities and large-scale power users including hospitals
and universities have expressed interest in the turbine, Bolze
said.
