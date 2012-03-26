* Seeks A$195 mln from share sale, A$150 mln from notes

MELBOURNE, March 27 Beach Petroleum, in talks to supply gas to one of Australia's big LNG projects, aims to raise A$345 million ($363 million) through a sale of new shares and convertible bonds to help fund its drilling program.

Beach said on Tuesday it plans to spend up to A$650 million through June 2013 to expand its gas reserves in the Cooper Basin in South Australia, develop oil finds in Egypt and explore for oil in Tanzania.

"Beach is entering a new and exciting development and exploration phase, which we believe has the potential to transform not only Beach, but also the Cooper Basin and the east coast gas market for years to come," Beach Managing Director Reg Nelson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company is looking to supply gas to its Cooper Basin partner Santos Ltd's Gladstone liquefied natural gas project (GLNG) in Queensland, from 2014 and said it is also in talks with other potential "large scale" customers.

It announced on Tuesday a one-for-eight rights offering priced at A$1.40 a share, an 11 percent discount to its last trade, to raise about A$195 million.

Beach also launched a sale of unsecured 5-year convertible notes to raise A$150 million with the interest rate and conversion price to be set through a bookbuild closing on Wednesday.

It is looking for bids between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent a year on the coupon and a conversion price between A$1.95 and A$2.03 a share, compared with its last trade of A$1.575. ($1 = 0.9503 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)