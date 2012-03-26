* Seeks A$195 mln from share sale, A$150 mln from notes
* Entitlement offering priced at 11% discount
* Plans to spend A$650 mln on drilling through June 2013
MELBOURNE, March 27 Beach Petroleum, in
talks to supply gas to one of Australia's big LNG projects, aims
to raise A$345 million ($363 million) through a sale of new
shares and convertible bonds to help fund its drilling program.
Beach said on Tuesday it plans to spend up to A$650 million
through June 2013 to expand its gas reserves in the Cooper Basin
in South Australia, develop oil finds in Egypt and explore for
oil in Tanzania.
"Beach is entering a new and exciting development and
exploration phase, which we believe has the potential to
transform not only Beach, but also the Cooper Basin and the east
coast gas market for years to come," Beach Managing Director Reg
Nelson said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company is looking to supply gas to its Cooper Basin
partner Santos Ltd's Gladstone liquefied natural gas
project (GLNG) in Queensland, from 2014 and said it is also in
talks with other potential "large scale" customers.
It announced on Tuesday a one-for-eight rights offering
priced at A$1.40 a share, an 11 percent discount to its last
trade, to raise about A$195 million.
Beach also launched a sale of unsecured 5-year convertible
notes to raise A$150 million with the interest rate and
conversion price to be set through a bookbuild closing on
Wednesday.
It is looking for bids between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent a
year on the coupon and a conversion price between A$1.95 and
A$2.03 a share, compared with its last trade of A$1.575.
($1 = 0.9503 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)