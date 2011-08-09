LONDON Aug 9 (Reuters Life!) - Soccer teams have home and
away shirts, tennis and golf stars have clothes and gear with
sponsored logos, but if you're a female beach volleyball star
there's not a lot of costume real estate to hire out to the
marketing folks.
That's why British beach volleyball stars Shauna Mullin and
Zara Dampney will be sporting a teensy weensy high tech bar code
on their itsy bitsy bikini bottoms when they compete in a high
profile London tournament this week.
The Olympic pairing -- ranked 26th in the world -- will have
a Quick Response (QR) code on their costumes at the Visa FIVB
Beach Volleyball International, an intercontinental women's
volleyball exhibition.
When photographed on a smartphone, the QR matrix barcode
directs users straight to a specific website, in this case a
site owned by online sports betting company Betfair.
The barcode, part of a sponsorship deal with Betfair, will
be printed on the back of the bikini bottoms, where advertisers
think it will attract the most attention.
"There is huge interest in beach volleyball and we want to
ensure that our advertising campaign is seen and remembered by
as many sports fans as possible," Betfair's Andy Lulham said in
a statement.
"As far as we're aware this is the first time QR codes have
been used in in-play sports advertising and what better way to
test its effectiveness than by putting them on one of the places
that is likely to get photographed the most."
The tournament, which is part of the official 2012 London
Olympic Games sports testing programme, takes place in Horse
Guards Parade, London, the ceremonial grounds which hosts the
Trooping of the Colour each year on the Queen's birthday.
This venue will host the 2012 London Olympic Games beach
volleyball tournament in a temporary arena which will be built
next year and have a capacity of 15,000.
