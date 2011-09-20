(Adds details)

* Says continues progress at Minas Moatize mine

* Shares down 1.2 pct

Sept 20 Bid target Beacon Hill Resources said a potential offer was withdrawn after for the coking coal producer confirmed it undervalued the group and its assets.

Beacon Hill said it continued to make good progress with the development of Minas Moatize, a producing coal mine in the Tete Province of Northern Mozambique.

"Whilst equity markets have been volatile, coal prices have remained very strong and demand for security of supply of coking coal is at an all-time high," the company said in a statement.

On Aug. 26, Beacon Hill snubbed an early-stage takeover proposal of 142 million pound ($222.1 million) from a third party, saying it undervalued the company.

Beacon has two primary assets -- the Minas Moatize coal mine in Tete, Mozambique and Tasmania Magnesite NL in Tasmania, Australia.

The company's shares, which have gained a quarter of their value over the last month, were down 1.2 percent at 10.25 pence at 0756 GMT on the London Stock Exhange. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)