Aug 26 Coking coal producer Beacon Hill Resources on Friday snubbed a 142-million-pound ($231 million) unsolicited takeover approach from a third party, saying it undervalued the company.

"The board does not believe that, as currently drafted, the proposal fully reflects the value inherent in the group," the company said in a statement.

Beacon added that the approach was at an early stage and includes a number of conditions that may or may not be satisfied.

The company, which invests and develops assets in commodities relating to the steel production industry, said the offer was pitched at 16.25 pence per share, which was at a premium of 91 percent to the stock's Thursday close.

Beacon has two primary assets -- the Minas Moatize coal mine in Tete, Mozambique and Tasmania Magnesite NL in Tasmania, Australia.

The company's shares, which have shed 26 percent of their value in the past one month, were up 54 percent at 13.13 pence at 1128 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)