May 17 Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc will buy privately held rival Cassady Pierce Co to expand in western Pennsylvania.

Beacon did not disclose the deal amount, but said Cassady had annual sales of about $52 million.

"Cassady is an industry leader in Western Pennsylvania and allows Beacon to expand our presence in that very important market beyond our existing North Coast Pittsburgh branch," Beacon's CEO Paul Isabella said in a statement on Thursday.

Beacon, which runs 193 branches in 38 states in the United States and Canada, said the deal is expected to close on May 31. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna N. Das)