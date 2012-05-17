May 17 Roofing products distributor Beacon
Roofing Supply Inc will buy privately held rival
Cassady Pierce Co to expand in western Pennsylvania.
Beacon did not disclose the deal amount, but said Cassady
had annual sales of about $52 million.
"Cassady is an industry leader in Western Pennsylvania and
allows Beacon to expand our presence in that very important
market beyond our existing North Coast Pittsburgh branch,"
Beacon's CEO Paul Isabella said in a statement on Thursday.
Beacon, which runs 193 branches in 38 states in the United
States and Canada, said the deal is expected to close on May 31.
