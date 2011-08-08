Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q3 EPS $0.51 vs est $0.46
* Q3 rev $541 mln vs est $497 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results driven by re-roofing activity following hail storms and price increases.
Third-quarter net income rose to $24.1 million, or 51 cents a share, from $16.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 14 percent to $541 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 46 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $497 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company closed at $17.93 on Friday on Nasdaq.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.