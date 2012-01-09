* B/E says will buy UFC for $400 mln in cash
* Raises 2012 EPS view to $2.75
Jan 9 B/E Aerospace Inc said it
would buy aerospace supply chain manager UFC Aerospace Corp for
about $400 million in cash and raised its 2012 earnings outlook.
The world's biggest supplier of aircraft interiors now
expects earnings per share of $2.75, up from its prior forecast
of $2.65 a share.
The acquisition, which is expected to close before the end
of the first quarter, will add to the company's inventory
logistics services, customized kitting solutions and consumables
product offering, B/E Aerospace said in a statement.
New York-based UFC distributes over 150,000 stock keeping
units including fasteners, chemicals, paints, sealants, tooling,
and duct/bent tubing assemblies to over 1,000 customers.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as the financial adviser
to B/E Aerospace while Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial
adviser to UFC.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)