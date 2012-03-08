March 8BE Aerospace Inc on Thursday sold $500 million of senior secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The deal was increased from the originally planned $375 million.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BE AEROSPACE INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/02/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 324 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS