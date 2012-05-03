May 3 Alcoholic beverage maker Beam Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday.

Net income was $79.1 million, or 49 cents per share, for the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, compared with $81.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier, when net earnings received a boost from operations now discontinued.

Excluding items, earnings were 53 cents per share.

Net sales rose 1.9 percent to $533.8 million.

