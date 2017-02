April 23 Beam Inc plans to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum for $605 million, the company said on Monday.

Beam, which makes Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon, said the deal would not affect 2012 earnings, but would add 5 cents to 10 cents per share in 2013.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)