* Sees EPS up at high-single-digit rate long-term
* Sees independence as performance driver
(Corrects first bullet point to "high-single-digit" from
"mid-single-digit)
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Beam Inc BEAM.N Chief
Executive Matthew Shattock thinks the spotlight will be good
for his newly independent alcoholic drinks company.
Hours before ending his first week as head of a publicly
traded U.S. company Shattock, who hails from Somerset, England,
told Reuters that the maker of Jim Beam bourbon and Sauza
tequila should be able to make decisions more quickly and grow
its business faster than it did as part of Fortune Brands.
"The ability to go out and chart our destiny as a
stand-alone business ..., I think that is going to be a
different and even more positive driver for the performance of
our company," Shattock said in an interview.
Shattock declined to give a specific earnings forecast, but
said Beam's long-term goal is high single-digit earnings
growth. Other goals are to outperform the market in sales, have
operating income grow faster than sales, and have earnings per
share grow faster than operating income.
Shattock has been the CEO of Beam since April 2009, but up
until this week the business was part of the conglomerate
Fortune Brands Inc. Fortune on Monday spun off its home goods
unit, now called Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS.N), and
changed its name to Beam.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Richard Chang)