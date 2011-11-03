* Q3 EPS 53 cents vs Wall Street estimate of $0.50

Nov 3 Beam Inc BEAM.N posted a higher-than-expected profit in its first quarterly report as an independent company and gave an upbeat outlook as the alcoholic beverage maker outperformed its markets.

The world's fourth-largest spirits company and the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, Courvoisier cognac and Sauza tequila said pro forma net income was $83.4 million, or 53 cents per share in the third quarter, up from $73.0 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the year-earlier period, Beam was part of the Fortune Brands Inc conglomerate. Last month, that company spun off its home business, now called Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS.N) and renamed itself Beam.

The company also said it expected adjusted pro forma full-year earnings toward the high end of its target range of high-single-digit growth off a base of $1.92 per share in 2010.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.11 per share.

Quarterly net sales were $707.3 million, up from $643.1 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)