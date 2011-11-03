* Q3 EPS 53 cents vs Wall Street estimate of $0.50
* Net sales $707.3 mln vs $643.1 mln a year ago
Nov 3 Beam Inc BEAM.N posted a
higher-than-expected profit in its first quarterly report as an
independent company and gave an upbeat outlook as the alcoholic
beverage maker outperformed its markets.
The world's fourth-largest spirits company and the maker of
Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, Courvoisier cognac and
Sauza tequila said pro forma net income was $83.4 million, or
53 cents per share in the third quarter, up from $73.0 million,
or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 50 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the year-earlier period, Beam was part of the Fortune
Brands Inc conglomerate. Last month, that company spun off its
home business, now called Fortune Brands Home & Security
(FBHS.N) and renamed itself Beam.
The company also said it expected adjusted pro forma
full-year earnings toward the high end of its target range of
high-single-digit growth off a base of $1.92 per share in
2010.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$2.11 per share.
Quarterly net sales were $707.3 million, up from $643.1
million a year earlier.
