EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens to 7-month high as cenbank acts

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th