Nov 2 Beam Inc posted a
bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by
strong demand for its bourbon, and said it still expected
earnings to grow at a low double-digit percentage rate this
year.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said
fourth-quarter earnings would probably fall as it spends more on
advertising during the holiday season.
Earnings from continuing operations were $91.7 million, or
57 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss
of $82 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges and gains, Beam earned 62 cents per share
from continuing operations, topping the analysts' average
forecast of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $627.5 million.