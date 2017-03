Aug 8 Alcoholic drinks maker Beam Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a one-time loss.

The company behind Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek bourbons said net income was $74.3 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $101.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items involving the early extinguishment of debt, earnings per share rose 8 percent to 64 cents per share.