BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Beam Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for the company's bourbons.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said net income was $100.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $328.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million.
The company said it now expects earnings to grow by a low double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target calling for high single-digit growth. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.