Aug 2 Beam Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for its bourbons, especially in North America.

At the same time, the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said earnings growth would moderate in the second half of the year as the company steps up investments in marketing as well as distillation and warehouse capacity for aged spirits.

Beam reported net income of $100.5 million, or 62 cents per share, for the second quarter, down from $328.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier, when new product launches helped earnings.

Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share from continuing operations. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million. Analysts had expected $583.9 million.

Beam said sales in North America had been particularly strong, while sales in regions of Europe, Africa and Asia had suffered because of a shift in the timing of orders.

The company said it expected earnings to increase by a low double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target of high single-digit growth.

Recent acquisitions should add a few cents per share to 2012 earnings, the company said, rather than the neutral effect it had previously expected. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)