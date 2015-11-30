(Adds background on Emperador)

LONDON Nov 30 Beam Suntory agreed to sell its Spain-based brandy and sherry business to Emperador of the Philippines for 275 million euros ($290.81 million), the companies said on Monday.

The deal includes the Fundador, Harveys, Terry and Tres Cepas brands as well as production operations in Jerez and Tomelloso, Spain.

Last week, Emperador agreed to pay 558 million euros for the Madrid skyscraper Torre Espacio, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Emperador is owned by Alliance Global Group, one of the biggest companies in the Philippines, whose other interests include real estate, restaurants and hotels. Run by billionaire investor Andrew Tan, Emperador earlier this year agreed to buy cognac maker Louis Royer and last year bought the Whyte & Mackay whisky business.

Beam was advised by Rabobank and Uria Menendez, while Emperador was advised by Nomura and Allen & Overy. ($1 = 0.9456 euros)