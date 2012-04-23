April 23 Beam Inc is set to buy
Pinnacle vodka and rum brand Calico Jack from White Rock
Distilleries Inc for around $600 million in cash, the Wall
Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beam is the maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek
bourbons, and White Rock Distilleries is a privately owned
company with a portfolio of some 50 beverages.
Beam could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Recently, Beam bought an independent Irish whiskey maker
Cooley Distillery for $95 million.
