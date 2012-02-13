* Two defendants to pay more than $1 million
* Agree to short-term bans from securities industry
* Pair were acquitted on related criminal charges in 2009
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Two former Bear Stearns
fund managers, who were acquitted of criminal charges over
the demise of their mortgage-laden hedge funds, agreed on
Monday to pay more than $1 million to resolve a civil lawsuit
brought by market regulators.
The settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission was announced on the day a trial on the lawsuit was
scheduled to begin in Brooklyn, New York.
Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin were found not guilty
of all charges in 2009 in a parallel criminal case brought
by the U.S. Department of Justice. The jury rejected
prosecutors' arguments that the two men committed fraud by lying
to investors about the health of their hedge funds, which were
stuffed with securities backed by risky home loans. The funds
imploded in mid-2007.
It was the first high-profile criminal prosecution of
Wall Street executives stemming from the 2008 financial crisis,
and the acquittals were a big blow to the government.
U.S. District Judge Frederic Block must sign off on the
proposed settlement with the SEC, which was approved by the
agency's commissioners at a meeting last week.
Block told lawyers for each side that he was inclined
to approve the deal. But he criticized the proposed penalties as
"chump change" compared to the $1.8 billion that the SEC says
was lost by Cioffi and Tannin's investors when the two hedge
funds collapsed.
SEC lawyer John Worland told Block he thought the deal
was a good one, given that the agency is not authorized to sue
for damages on behalf of investors.
The judge also chastised the parties for waiting until
the last minute to reach a deal in a case that has been pending
since 2008. Block said he had set aside three weeks for the
trial, which would have covered much of the same ground as the
criminal case.
Lawyers for Cioffi and Tannin declined to comment.
Under the settlement, Cioffi will give up $700,000
of profits and pay a civil penalty of $100,000; Tannin will give
up $200,000 of profits and pay a $50,000 civil penalty.
Cioffi will be barred from working in the securities
industry for three years, while Tannin will be barred for two
years,
The men are not admitting or denying wrongdoing,
lawyers said.
Lawyers for the two sides said the settlement is
centered on a charge that the defendants committed securities
fraud through negligence, which does not require either side to
address whether the defendants intended to defraud or deceive
their clients.
Bear Stearns, on the verge of failure because of losses on
mortgage-related investments, was acquired by JPMorgan Chase &
Co in March 2008.
The case is SEC v . Cioffi, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, 08-2457.
