Dec 22 Beate Uhse AG :

* Announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S

* Says sold its 80 pct stake in company Kondomeriet A/S, Norway to Consipio Holding B.V., Netherlands on March 15, 2011

* Under the agreement, has possibility to repurchase shares until Jan. 1, 2017

* Consipio Holding B.V. holds right to sell shares to Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft in period until Jan. 1, 2017

* On Dec. 22, Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft and Consipio Holding B.V. agreed upon immediate effect to reciprocally waive their reserved put and call option rights

* One-Time non-cash positive income effect from deconsolidation and other effects totalling more than 2.5 million euros ($3.06 million) is expected as a result of option waiver