UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Beate Uhse AG :
* Announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S
* Says sold its 80 pct stake in company Kondomeriet A/S, Norway to Consipio Holding B.V., Netherlands on March 15, 2011
* Under the agreement, has possibility to repurchase shares until Jan. 1, 2017
* Consipio Holding B.V. holds right to sell shares to Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft in period until Jan. 1, 2017
* On Dec. 22, Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft and Consipio Holding B.V. agreed upon immediate effect to reciprocally waive their reserved put and call option rights
* One-Time non-cash positive income effect from deconsolidation and other effects totalling more than 2.5 million euros ($3.06 million) is expected as a result of option waiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources