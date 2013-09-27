Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Sept 27 Beats Electronics LLC, founded by U.S. rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine, said private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to make a minority investment in the audio technology company.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to publicly discuss financial details of the deal, said Carlyle would invest $500 million in Beats Electronics, valuing it at over $1 billion.
Equity for the investment will come from affiliates of Carlyle Partners V, Carlyle's $13.7 billion U.S. buyout fund.
Beats Electronics also said it agreed to buy back the minority stake held by Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp in the company.
HTC bought a 50.1 percent stake in the company in 2011, but sold half of it a year later.
Founded in 2008, Beats Electronics sells branded headphones, earphones and speakers, as well as Beats Audio software technology.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.