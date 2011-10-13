* Q4 orders up 33 pct
* Q4 closings up 23 pct
* Backlog at end-Sept up 88 pct
Oct 13 Home builder Beazer Homes USA Inc
said its fourth-quarter orders rose by a third, suggesting an
improvement in the housing market after a prolonged slump.
The company said July-September orders rose 33 percent from
last year on a preliminary basis. This double-digit growth comes
on the back of order growth of 23.7 percent in the company's
third quarter.
Last month, KB Home -- the fifth-largest U.S. home
builder -- reported a 40 percent jump in quarterly orders, while
third-ranked Lennar Corp posted an 11 percent increase.
Beazer shares closed at $1.69 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
