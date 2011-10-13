* Q4 orders up 33 pct

* Q4 closings up 23 pct

* Backlog at end-Sept up 88 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Home builder Beazer Homes USA Inc said its fourth-quarter orders rose by a third, suggesting an improvement in the housing market after a prolonged slump.

The company said July-September orders rose 33 percent from last year on a preliminary basis. This double-digit growth comes on the back of order growth of 23.7 percent in the company's third quarter.

Last month, KB Home -- the fifth-largest U.S. home builder -- reported a 40 percent jump in quarterly orders, while third-ranked Lennar Corp posted an 11 percent increase.

Beazer shares closed at $1.69 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)