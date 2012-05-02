May 2 Diversified homebuilder Beazer Homes USA posted a lower quarterly loss on higher home closings, and said new orders rose.

The company's second-quarter net loss from continuing operations fell to $37.9 million, or 48 cents per share, from $53.8 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 52 percent to $191.6 million.

Net new home orders increased 29 percent. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)