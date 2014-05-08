Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 Beazley Plc :
* Gross written premium of $516m (2013: $518m)
* Annualised investment yield of 2.1%
* Largest division, specialty lines, wrote $190m in q1 2014 which represents growth of 3%
* Premium drop of 22% in our life, accident and health ("lah") division was driven by phasing of a significant renewal
* Reinsurance division wrote an increased portion of its business at start of year which has resulted in 3% growth compared to q1 2013
* Overall premium rates on renewal business unchanged in q1
* Rate increases in specialty lines, co's largest business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.