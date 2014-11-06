Nov 6 Beazley Plc :
* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct in
nine months ended 30 September 2014
* Continue to see opportunities in our locally underwritten
US business, with its focus on small and mid-market risks
* Competition is intensifying in large risk and catastrophe
exposed, short tail lines, where we are maintaining our
underwriting discipline
* For the nine months ended Sept 30, premiums remained
stable at $1,546 mln (2013: $1,543m)
* Gross premiums written for nine months ended 30 September
are in line with equivalent period of 2013
* Are on target to deliver a strong result and a combined
ratio in line with our long term average
