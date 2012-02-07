* Pretax profit $62.7 mln, in line with forecasts
* Catastrophe claims double to $215 mln
* Bid approach for Hardy like to face competition -CEO
(Adds CEO comment, analyst reaction, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 7 Lloyd's of London insurer
Beazley said its takeover interest in smaller rival
Hardy would likely trigger competing bids as insurers
face continued pressure to merge because of weak prices and
tighter capital requirements.
Beazley, which abandoned a 180 million pounds ($282 million)
offer for Hardy in 2010, on Tuesday also reported a 75 percent
slump in its 2011 profit as catastrophe-related claims more than
doubled.
Chief Executive Andrew Horton said the company's latest
takeover approach, launched before Christmas, would probably
trigger interest from other potential acquirers.
"Nobody else has actually announced they're interested, but
the information we get is that is that it's going to be
competitive," he told Reuters in an interview, adding he had "no
idea" who the other potential bidders were.
"We will go through the process in a disciplined manner and
hopefully we will be successful," Horton said.
Lloyd's insurers are seen as ripe for consolidation because
persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares,
opening up potentially attractive takeover opportunities.
Smaller players in the sector also look vulnerable ahead of
the European Union's strict "Solvency II" capital regime for
insurers, scheduled to come in to force in 2014.
Peer Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover
Insurance last year, while Brit Insurance succumbed in 2010 to a
bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.
Beazley made a 2011 pretax profit of $62.7 million, down
from 250.8 million in the previous year, and in line with
analysts' forecasts, the company said.
The decline reflected $215 million of catastrophe claims as
Beazley absorbed losses from earthquakes in Japan and New
Zealand, tornadoes and hurricanes in the U.S., and flooding in
Thailand and Australia.
Insurers were hit by an estimated $108 billion of
catastrophe-related claims in 2011, according to reinsurer Swiss
Re, making it the industry's second-costliest natural disaster
year after 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
Catastrophe-exposed policies account for about 25 percent of
Beazley's business, less than most of its peers in the Lloyd's
of London market.
The company will probably be the only listed Lloyd's insurer
to turn a profit in 2011, Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough
wrote in a note.
Beazley said it was able to increase its prices by an
average of 1 percent as customers renewed their policies in
January, compared with a 2 percent decrease a year earlier.
The company is paying a total dividend for the year of 7.9
pence, up from 7.5 pence in 2010.
Beazley shares were down 1.7 percent at 141.35 pence by 1140
GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent decline in the FTSE 250
while Hardy was little changed at 208.5 pence valuing it
at 107 million pounds.
($1=0.6331 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Mike Nesbit)