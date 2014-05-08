Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 British insurer and reinsurer Beazley Plc said it still expected "moderate full-year growth" as it posted flat first-quarter gross written premiums.
Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's of London market, said rate increases at its largest unit - specialty lines, were offset by the absence of a "significant renewal" at its life, accident and health division. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.