Feb 4 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit in a period of falling premium rates, helped in part by a benign catastrophe year.

Over the past few years, insurance rates have either stagnated or fallen due to fierce competition.

The underwriter's gross written premiums rose 3 percent to $2.08 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, and its combined ratio was lower at 87 percent from 89 percent last year.

A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special dividend of 18.4 pence per share on top of a second interim dividend of 6.6 pence.

The underwriter could tap reserve releases of $176.3 million in the year, compared with the $158.1 million it released in 2014.

The company said catastrophe claims were once again subdued in 2015, with the exception of the Tianjin warehouse explosion in China in August.

Beazley, however, said it had seen no significant losses from the event. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)