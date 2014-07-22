July 22 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc posted a 61 percent rise in first-half profit, thanks to a surge in investment income and a drop in catastrophe payouts.

Beazley, which writes marine, casualty and property cover, reported a pretax profit of $132.9 million for the first-half ended June 30, up from $82.3 million a year earlier.

Investment returns rose to $46.8 million, from just $300,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)