Feb 5 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc
reported a 16 percent fall in full-year pretax profit
as its claims-to-premiums ratio inched up, with payouts towards
the destruction of aircraft at Tripoli airport, downing of the
MH17 plane, U.S. data breaches and Hurricane Odile.
The underwriter's net written premiums rose about 3 percent
to $1.73 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, but said its
combined ratio rose to 89 percent from 84 percent last year.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property
insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special
dividend of 11.8 pence per share on top of a second interim
dividend of 6.2 pence.
Shares in the company fell 2.7 percent to 293.1 pence in
early trading on Thursday.
