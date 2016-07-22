HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 Beazley Plc, a Lloyd's of London insurer, reported a 3 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as premium rates declined for much of the large risk business the company underwrites in London.
* The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said pretax profit fell to $150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, from $154.5 million a year earlier.
* However, buoyed by strong growth in its U.S. speciality lines business, gross written premiums rose about 2 percent to $1.12 billion over the period. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: