LONDON Feb 7 Insurer Beazley is to
more than double its total payout to shareholders for 2012 after
reporting a fourfold increase in annual profit thanks to lower
claims.
Dublin-based Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's
of London insurance market, made a pretax profit of
$251.2 million last year, up from $62.7 million in 2011, it said
on Thursday.
The improvement reflected lower payments to customers, with
net insurance claims down 8 percent at $778.4 million, due in
part to a quiet year for natural disasters.
Beazley also benefited from a better performance by its
investment portfolio as rising bond prices contributed to a
doubling of returns to $82.6 million.
Insurers worldwide paid out an estimated $65 billion last
year, according to reinsurer Swiss Re, slightly more
than half the near-record $120 billion loss they absorbed in
2011 from a spate of catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku
earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in 50 years.
Beazley said that it had made no change to its previously
announced $90 million estimated loss from Superstorm Sandy, the
biggest natural catastrophe to strike last year.
The company is paying a total dividend for 2012 of 8.3 pence
per share, an increase of 5 percent, and said that investors
will receive an additional one-off payout of 8.4 pence per
share.
Beazley shares were up 3.4 percent at 0805 GMT, making them
the second-biggest riser in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.
The company also said it is considering raising 75 million
pounds ($117.39 million) through a sale of bonds to retail
investors.