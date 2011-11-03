* Q1 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.01

Nov 3 Apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc's quarterly results beat market estimates as more women shopped for its discounted clothes, and forecast a second-quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations.

The company expects a second-quarter profit of 4-7 cents per share. Analysts on an average are expecting earnings of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations was $2.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $0.3 million, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $126.3 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $120.9 million.

Comparable store sales rose 7 percent during the quarter.

Bebe, which caters to 21-to-34-year-olds with its fashionable party and professional wear, had fallen out of favor with customers over the past few years as it made fashion missteps that made shoppers pan it as a pricier version of retailers like Forever21.

Bebe shares closed at $7.18 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Meenakshi Iyer; Editing by Roshni Menon)